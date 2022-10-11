Sehore: Thana incharge abusing rape survivor; SP orders probe after audio clip goes viral

Representational Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi has asked SDOP Archana Ahir to probe the matter related to a rape survivor.

The police added that a probe was launched in the case after an audio of police thana incharge Tomar verbally abusing the survivor went viral.

According to police, the complainant was allegedly raped by Seelkheda villageís Sarpanch Hemraaj Meena and two of his accomplices earlier. When she was on her way to the court to give her statement in the matter along with her father, the duo was stopped by men who assaulted her physically and tried to abduct her.

When the survivor brought the issue to SHO Tomarís notice, he allegedly abused her, an audio of which was recorded by the survivor. Post this, the survivor approached SP Awasthi and demanded probe in the matter, following which the SDOP has been directed to look into the case.

In addition, SP Awasthi also declared a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for informing about accused Meena who is on the run. Talking to the media, SDOP Ahir said that a probe report would be submitted to the senior officials.