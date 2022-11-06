Sehore: Students complain against irregularities at college

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of the Swami Vivekananda government college of arts and commerce expressed dismay that college principal and the professors often arrive late, which has hampered their studies.

They said they arrived late even after sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) DS Tomar carried out inspection on Friday.

Talking to the media, the students stated that the issue had been prevailing for quite some time. Shedding light on the reason behind the late arrival of the college principal Dr Fatima Khan, the students stated that the principal travels to town all the way from Bhopal, which results in her late arrival at the college.

Same is the case with other professors. When Free Press got in touch with the college principal Dr Khan, she refuted all the claims by terming them as baseless.