e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSehore: Students complain against irregularities at college

Sehore: Students complain against irregularities at college

They said they arrived late even after sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) DS Tomar carried out inspection on Friday

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of the Swami Vivekananda government college of arts and commerce expressed dismay that college principal and the professors often arrive late, which has hampered their studies.

They said they arrived late even after sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) DS Tomar carried out inspection on Friday.

Talking to the media, the students stated that the issue had been prevailing for quite some time. Shedding light on the reason behind the late arrival of the college principal Dr Fatima Khan, the students stated that the principal travels to town all the way from Bhopal, which results in her late arrival at the college.

Same is the case with other professors. When Free Press got in touch with the college principal Dr Khan, she refuted all the claims by terming them as baseless.

Read Also
Bhopal: Class 12 beaten brutally, police look for accused
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sehore: Accidents on rise as cattle occupy roads

Sehore: Accidents on rise as cattle occupy roads

Morena: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar visits Morena, calls on kin of deceased

Morena: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar visits Morena, calls on kin of deceased

Narmadapuram: Man gets 11-yr RI after wife ends life over dowry demands

Narmadapuram: Man gets 11-yr RI after wife ends life over dowry demands

Sehore: Students complain against irregularities at college

Sehore: Students complain against irregularities at college

Jabalpur: Two held for online betting, Rs 6,840 seized

Jabalpur: Two held for online betting, Rs 6,840 seized