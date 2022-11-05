Bhopal: Class 12 beaten brutally, police look for accused

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About four boys caught hold of hands and feet of a class 12 student and lifted him from the ground to beat him. The incident took place in Kolar area on August 29 this year but its video went viral on Saturday. The police reached the spot as the video went viral but the accused had fled by then. The reason why the student was beaten remains to be ascertained.

About four or five boys beat him with wire and sticks. They stuffed his mouth with scarf so that he could not scream. The police have registered a case against accused after finding the victim student.

According to Kolar police station incharge Chandrakant Patel, victim is a 16-year-old student from Bairagarh Chichli. Victim told police that he reached school at 8 am. About 3 boys were fighting outside school. Of them, 2 boys study with him in school. Victim did not know other boys.

When he came out after school hours, he found some other boys standing with the third unknown boy. They asked him address of a student whom he knew. When he refused, they snatched the key and took away his bike. After some time, he received a phone call. “Your bike is in front of Fine Avenue, come and take it,” the caller stated.

When he refused to come, the boys came with his bike near the school at about 2.30 pm and asked him to follow. They took the victim to Om Nagar Ground and asked to call some other student. Victim called him. But he was out of Bhopal. Victim told police that the boys beat him mercilessly after taking off his pants.

Though the victim asked them to spare him, they kept hitting him. Before leaving, they threatened to kill him if he told police or family members. Police have registered a case against the accused and started search for accused.