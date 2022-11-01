e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSehore: Man, son arrested for beating finance company employee to death

Sehore: Man, son arrested for beating finance company employee to death

The duo thrashed the victim and also threatened him with dire consequences at knifepoint.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Father-son duo arrested for beating finance compny employee | FP PHOTO
Follow us on

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a man and his son on charges of assaulting an employee of a finance company, which caused his death, said the police on Monday.

As per the statements of Kotwali police station SHO Nalin Budholiya, the key accused has been identified as Guddu Khan, while his son, an accomplice in the incident, has been identified as Hasim. The police learnt during investigation that Guddu had taken a loan from a finance company earlier.

He was frequently being contacted by the collection manager, identified as Ashok Vishwakarma (34), regarding the payment. Fed up with this, Guddu and his son Hasim reached the company office and barged into Vishwakarma’s cabin.

The duo thrashed Vishwakarma and also threatened him with dire consequences at knifepoint. Vishwakarma who became unconscious was rushed to hospital and was declared brought dead. The police swung into action and arrested father and son. The matter is being probed further, said SHO Budholiya.

Read Also
Sehore: Court of snakes organised at temple, Snake-bitten victims reach in large numbers
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Sehore: Man, son arrested for beating finance company employee to death

Sehore: Man, son arrested for beating finance company employee to death

Madhya Pradesh celebrates its 67th foundation day today; CM Chouhan extends greetings to all...

Madhya Pradesh celebrates its 67th foundation day today; CM Chouhan extends greetings to all...

MP: Man held with 6 boxes of illicit liquor in Bina

MP: Man held with 6 boxes of illicit liquor in Bina

Umaria: Missing student found dead in forest, police suspect murder

Umaria: Missing student found dead in forest, police suspect murder

Jabalpur: 6 arrested for filling domestic LPG in autorickshaw

Jabalpur: 6 arrested for filling domestic LPG in autorickshaw