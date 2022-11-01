Sehore: Man, son arrested for beating finance company employee to death

Father-son duo arrested for beating finance compny employee | FP PHOTO

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a man and his son on charges of assaulting an employee of a finance company, which caused his death, said the police on Monday.

As per the statements of Kotwali police station SHO Nalin Budholiya, the key accused has been identified as Guddu Khan, while his son, an accomplice in the incident, has been identified as Hasim. The police learnt during investigation that Guddu had taken a loan from a finance company earlier.

He was frequently being contacted by the collection manager, identified as Ashok Vishwakarma (34), regarding the payment. Fed up with this, Guddu and his son Hasim reached the company office and barged into Vishwakarma’s cabin.

The duo thrashed Vishwakarma and also threatened him with dire consequences at knifepoint. Vishwakarma who became unconscious was rushed to hospital and was declared brought dead. The police swung into action and arrested father and son. The matter is being probed further, said SHO Budholiya.