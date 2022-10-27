Sehore: Court of snakes organised at temple, Snake-bitten victims reach in large numbers

Bhopal/Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): It may sound surreal. But a court of snakes was organised at a temple in Lasudia village located 10 km away from Sehore on Wednesday. The spirits of snakes entered bodies of their victims and narrated the saga that why they bit the concerned person. Later, they left the bodies of their victims by promising never to bite again.

As per an age old tradition, when snake bite anyone, victim is brought to temple where a sacred thread is tied on affected body part. This sacred thread is removed on Padwa festival, which falls a day after Diwali.

On Wednesday, people from Bhopal, Raisen, Vidisha, Guna, Harda reached with the snake-bitten victims and produced them in the court organised at Ram Hanuman temple.

No sooner did bhajan commenced on the order of priest Giriraj Dubey, spirits of snakes entered bodies of victims.

One woman who was in possession of snake spirit said she was bitten because she had put foot on the tail of snake. Large number of villagers were present on the occasion.

The family members of the snake-bitten victim had to hold hands of victims as they did not behave like normal beings. The court began at 10.30 am and continued till evening.

Sehore resident Sunil Rathod reached the temple with his wife who was bitten by a snake a year back. 'When my wife was bitten by a nagin, I immediately brought her to the temple where sacred thread was tied on her body. She was asked to come on Padwa for removal of sacred thread. No sooner did the spirit of nagin entered her body, she started to yell and said she had put her foot on tail of snake and this was the reason she was bitten,' Rathod added.