Sehore: Irregularities found in fishermen’s cooperative societies

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Many irregularities have cropped up in the Fishermen’s Cooperative Societies in the district, official sources said on Saturday.

After the issue came to light, registration of two societies and the lease of two ponds were cancelled following the instructions of collector Chandra Mohon Thakur, besides an inquiry into those irregularities began.

When the irregularities came to light, Thakur directed the officials of the fisheries department to inquire into the issues.

An inquiry team comprising registrar of cooperative societies and Nayab Tehsilder was set up to probe the case.

The team started working from February this year. An officer of the fisheries department Bharati Singh Meena said that there are 73 Fishermen’s Cooperative Societies and the boards of 35 societies were dissolved. The boards of 28 societies were already dissolved.

One of the irregularities was that the members running various societies were from outside and many were not functioning.

Several societies were sold to the contractors and ponds were handed over to those who were from outside the district.

The lease of the ponds in Chainpura and Nayapura in Ichchawar block was cancelled.

Similarly, the process was going on for cancelling the lease of Bada Bayan Society and Jhikdi Khurd Society in Budhni development block.

The registration of Daulatpur Society in Ichchawar block and that of Shyam Tikri Society in Nasrullaganj block were cancelled.

In the same way, a proposal was sent for cancellation of 11 societies of fishermen, sources said.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:20 AM IST