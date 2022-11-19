Sehore: Farmer dies after standing in queue to buy fertiliser

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Shivnarayan Mewada, a farmer of the Ramakhedi village collapsed and died after standing for long hours in a queue formed for purchasing fertilisers at the government society in Dhabla village, said the kin of the deceased on Saturday.

The kin of the farmer have alleged that contrary to the state government and district administration’s claims, the fertiliser was not available in adequate quantities at distribution centres and cooperative societies, causing inconvenience of the farmers.

Talking to the media, Mewada’s kin stated that the incident occurred on Friday, when Mewada went to purchase fertilisers at a government society located in Dhabla village. Mewada reached at the centre early in the morning, while he received the slip for fertiliser purchase at 3 pm on Friday.

Makhan Singh, son of Mewada, alleged that Mewada had been going to purchase fertiliser for past four days but returned due to unavailability.

However, Deputy director of agriculture, KK Pandey, has refuted the claims regarding unavailability of fertiliser and stated that connecting farmer’s death with unavailability of fertilisers was absurd.