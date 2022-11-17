e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 5,000 Cong workers to join Yatra from Sehore

MP: 5,000 Cong workers to join Yatra from Sehore

About 5,000 workers and senior leaders of Congress party will join Bharat Jodo Yatra after its arrival in the state on Sunday

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 04:25 AM IST
article-image
File Image
Follow us on

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has been holding meetings in Sehore district in view of Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will enter state next week, party workers said on Wednesday.

About 5,000 workers and senior leaders of Congress party will join Bharat Jodo Yatra after its arrival in the state on Sunday. Talking to the media, the workers said senior leaders of the party are making intense preparations to welcome Yatra in the state.

A mega meeting of Congress party will be held in the Ujjain and Indore districts of the state, which all senior Congress leaders and most party workers will attend. Yatra has instilled hope among the Congress party workers of the state. Rajeev Gujarati has been appointed as convener of Yatra from Sehore district.

Read Also
After 2 days' break, Rahul to rejoin Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP on November 23
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: NIRMA Varsity, Gujarat wins Corporate Law Moot contest

Bhopal: NIRMA Varsity, Gujarat wins Corporate Law Moot contest

Bhopal: Long vehicular queues on diverted routes

Bhopal: Long vehicular queues on diverted routes

Bhopal:19-year-old pursuing career in stand-up comedy ends life

Bhopal:19-year-old pursuing career in stand-up comedy ends life

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes on Nath’s habit of attacking government

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes on Nath’s habit of attacking government

Bhopal: Western disturbances to approach Madhya Pradesh next week

Bhopal: Western disturbances to approach Madhya Pradesh next week