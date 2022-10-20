Sehore: Cracker sellers struggle to get license

Sehore(Madhya Pradesh): Though Diwali is round the corner, the cracker sellers are going through a rough patch due to non-allocation of shops to them. It is because of laxity on part of Sehore municipality, cracker sellers said on Thursday.

Talking to the media, cracker sellers Pawan Arora, Thakur Prasad said they had been running from pillar to post to procure licence but to no avail.

The sellers expressed dismay by saying that in other districts, the shops are auctioned almost 10 days before Diwali. In Sehore, the auction is conducted two days before Diwali, due to which they incur loss in business every year.

They claimed that they had submitted all the required documents at the collectorate a month ago.

When Chief Municipality Officer (CMO) of Sehore Yogendra Patel was contacted regarding the issue, he stated that the licences had not been received from Kotwali police station. As a result, auctions are pending.

