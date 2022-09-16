Sehore: Civil surgeon looks into problems at district hospital

Sehore district hospital Civil surgeon Dr Pravir Gupta |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Praveer Gupta, who has recently been appointed as the civil surgeon of district hospital, looked into mismanagement prevailing at the hospital on Friday.

Talking to the media, Dr Gupta stated that relevant measures will be taken to make the management function smoothly. A helpdesk will be set up inside the hospital, where hospital personnel will be available round-the-clock for providing all information that patients need.

He stated that as the maternity ward was extremely crowded during check-up hours, a token system would be introduced for obstetricians, so that the pregnant women don’t stand for long hours and get their check-up done.

Shedding light on electricity issues, he said that the connectivity of the generator with the hospital wards would be ensured as trouble is caused to the patients and the hospital personnel in case of a power cut. At last, he stated that the doctors incharge of OPD often leave early from the hospital, owing to which several patients are deprived of treatment. He informed that instructions will be issued to all doctors to remain present in the OPD from 9 am to 4 pm.