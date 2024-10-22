Scores Of Online Complaints By Teachers Go Unaddressed Despite DPI's Winter Camp Initiative In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) on Monday announced a five-day winter camp for government school teachers in Madhya Pradesh to address their grievances in person.

However, the department has yet to resolve hundreds of online complaints filed by teachers on ‘Parivedana Nivaran Pranali’ (grievances redressal system). In 2020, the Madhya Pradesh government launched the ‘Parivedana Nivaran Pranali’ portal to handle service-related complaints from working and retired teachers.

Read Also Vet Caught Accepting Rs 20,000 Bribe From Gau Sevak In Bhopal

The platform was intended to expedite the resolution of issues faced by teachers, ensuring timely responses. Yet, official data from the DPI reveals that as of now, more than 600 complaints have been registered by the teachers and employees yet none of them have been solved. The situation has led to frustration among the teachers.

A teacher from Bhopal district who filed the complaint online told Free Press that despite the initiative’s aim of providing quick and efficient solutions, her concern has not been addressed even years after filing the complaint. An official from the DPI said that the main motive of the Parivedana Nivaran Pranali was to solve the problems of the teachers, but soon after its launch the system went in vain. No one paid any heed to it, he added. Box: What is Parivedana Nivaran Pranali?

The Grievance redressal system, developed in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and integrated with the Education Portal and M Shiksha Mitra Application, was officially launched on December 29, 2020, by the then minister of school education, Inder Singh Parmar. Through this, teachers as well as retired teachers can log in using their unique ID to register complaints.