 Scindia's arrival has strengthen BJP, will help party win maximum seats in Gwalior-Chambal: Kailash Vijayvargiya
He further said that the Congress government has lost their trust among the people in their 15 month tenure

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when BJP deployed senior leaders to mollify disgruntled old party hands and workers following Scindia's entry into the saffron party, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said "Scindia has given a boost to BJP."

Speaking to media on Thursday, "Jyotiradity Scindia has strengthen BJP's position in Gwalior-Chambal and we expect to win maximum seats in the region."

He further said that the Congress government has lost their trust among the people in their 15 month tenure. Not just in MP, but the Congress has lost their existence in the entire country.

Vijayavargiya said that though he agrees that several senior BJP leaders were unhappy with Scindia joining BJP, he clarified that " we made sure nobody is marginalised. Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya is co-incharge of a big state like Maharashtra, while Prabhat Jha is currently on a tour of the state." He said that new people should get a chance in the Bharatiya Janata Party and new people are getting ready in Gwalior Chambal region, so all the workers are important, but the senior leaders are much more important.

Regarding the OBC community in protest against the transgender reservation, Kailash Vijayvargiya said that if we sit with the OBC community, we will make them understand that it does not make much difference.

Notably, BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya reached Gwalior today. After a short stay, he left for Bhind district where he will participate in different programs and after that he will leave for Datia.

