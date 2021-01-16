Scindia supporters’ future in question, says Jitu Patwari

Bhopal: The Supreme Court has accepted the petition on the Anti-Defection Law filed by the Congress leader, and the future of Jyotiraditya Scindia-supported MLAs are at stake, said Congress state media president Jitu Patwari while addressing the media here on Saturday.

The Congress party is going to intensify its support to the ongoing farmers’ protest at the Delhi borders. On January 20, in Morena, a massive protest will be held as also on January 24, in Indore. In both the protests, the former chief minister Kamal Nath is going to be present.

Patwari added that to amend the anti-defection law, a petition has been filed. A year ago, 25 sitting MLAs of the Congress party had resigned from the Assembly and joined the BJP. They again contested the elections and 19 of them became MLAs on BJP ticket.

To challenge the election and the methodology of the politicians, the petition had been filed.