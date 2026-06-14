Schools To Reopen From Today After Summer Break | File PIc

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Schools across Madhya Pradesh are set to reopen from Monday after a summer vacation of nearly one-and-a-half months.

While private schools will resume classes from June 15, government schools will reopen on June 16. Alongside the reopening, the second phase of the School Chale Hum campaign will also begin.

The State Education Centre has already issued guidelines for the campaign. The new academic session commenced on April 1, but summer vacations began in early May after only a few days of classes.

According to the instructions, the second phase of the campaign will run from June 16 to 30.

The primary focus will be on bringing school dropout children back into the education system and organising Shala Prarambh Utsav (School Commencement Celebrations).

Special activities will be conducted in schools during the campaign to ensure 100 per cent enrolment, re-admit children who have dropped out, and improve the quality of education.

The guidelines state that Shala Prarambh Utsav will be organised in government and aided schools from June 16 following the end of the summer vacation. District collectors will regularly review the progress of the campaign at the district level.