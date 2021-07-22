Schools in Bhopal all set to reopen, but where is the formal order?

BHOPAL: The schools in the city, ready to welcome the students, are waiting for the district crisis management committee’s order. The committee is yet to issue guidelines and SOP about Covid-19 safety norms.

A couple of days back, the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that schools in the state will be reopened from July 26 for students of classes 11 and 12 with 50% attendance.

Principal of Anand Vihar School, Shailesh Zope, says he is prepared to reopen the school but is waiting for a circular on SOP. “Every time something new is prescribed. So, it may be that some more things may be added to the new SOP,” he says. “We want everything to be systematic because we can’t take risks in the case of children,” Zope says. Most probably SOP may come within two days and if it gets delayed, they have no issues in reopening the school two days after the stipulated date, he says.

He says he has already put in place the precautionary measures as he had reopened the school after the lockdown last year. There is a thermal scanner at the gate and also face masks and hand sanitiser. They have drawn circles on the playground to help students maintain social distance and deploy a person to ensure proper hand sanitisation, Zope said. “We don’t give entry to students without face masks. If they don’t have it, we provide it without any charge. We allow even less than 50% capacity of a classroom, ” he says. The classroom is sanitised before and after the class, he says