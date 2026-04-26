Schools Closed For Classes Nursery To 8 In Bhopal Till April 30 Amid Heatwave

Uttar Pradesh: Schools Up To Class 8 Closed In Prayagraj Till Jan 20 Due To Magh Mela | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the rising temperatures in Bhopal, the District Education Officer has ordered the closure of schools for students from Nursery to Class 8 till April 30.

The directive applies to all government, private, aided, CBSE, and ICSE schools in the district.

While students have been granted leave, all teachers have been instructed to remain present in schools during this period. The order has been approved by the District Collector and has come into immediate effect.

Earlier, when temperatures reached around 42°C, school timings from Nursery to Class 12 were revised to 7.30 am to 12 noon to avoid peak heat hours.

Schools to remain shut in several districts across MP

Due to severe heatwave conditions, classes from pre-primary to Class 5 have been suspended till April 30 in districts including Ratlam, Jabalpur, Singrauli, Panna, Harda, Narmadapuram and Sagar. Temperatures have crossed 40–43°C with hot winds. Higher classes will continue as usual, and teachers must attend school and perform duties despite the revised academic schedule for younger students.