Primary Classes Suspended Till April 30 In Several MP Districts Including Singrauli, Panna & Harda Amid Heatwave | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rising heat and ongoing heatwave conditions, schools from pre-primary to Class 5 will not be conducted till April 30 in Ratlam, Jabalpur, Singrauli, Panna, Harda, Narmadapuram and Sagar district.

The decision has been taken after temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celisus in many areas, with some districts recording as high as 43.2 degrees Celsius with strong hot winds. Earlier, when temperatures reached around 42°C, school timings from Nursery to Class 12 were revised to 7.30 am to 12 noon to avoid peak heat hours.

However, classes for higher grades will continue as per the existing schedule. The teachers will be required to attend school and carry out academic duties as usual.

Read Also Jabalpur Administration Shuts Schools For Classes Up To 5 Till April 30 As Heat Crosses 42°C

Jabalpur schools to remain closed amid heatwave

Jabalpur district administration has closed schools for students up to Class 5 till April 30, 2026 due to severe heatwave. Temperature has crossed 42°C, raising health concerns for young children. Earlier timings were changed, but now full holiday is given. Teachers will still attend school for work. Parents are advised to keep children indoors and ensure proper hydration.