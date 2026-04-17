School Timings Revised In MP Amid Severe Heatwave -- Check Out The Details

School Timings Revised In MP Amid Severe Heatwave | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid an intense heatwave sweeping Madhya Pradesh, authorities have revised school timings in several districts, including Bhopal, to protect children from extreme weather conditions.

With temperatures crossing 43°C in many parts of the state, students were facing severe discomfort while returning home in the afternoon.

District collectors in Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Balaghat, Maihar, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Raisen, Dindori, Anuppur and Umaria have issued orders to reschedule school hours. Schools will now operate from 7:30 am to either 12 noon or 12:30 pm.

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The revised timings will come into effect from April 18 and remain in place until further notice.

Timing has been changed for classes one to 12 across all education boards.