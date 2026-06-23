School Education Transfer Portal Glitches Hit Teachers’ Applications | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department’s online voluntary transfer portal has run into several technical glitches, leaving thousands of teachers unable to submit their applications. Teachers seeking transfers on spouse grounds are facing the greatest difficulties.

Earlier, the transfer policy did not mention a marriage certificate as a mandatory document. However, the portal is now asking applicants seeking transfers on spouse grounds to upload a marriage registration certificate.

Many teachers do not possess this document, as it was never required earlier. Many applicants are also unable to view vacancy options for Model Schools, Excellence Schools, Sandipani Schools and PM Shri Schools on the portal.

Differently-abled teachers are being required to upload disability certificates issued within the last year. Older permanent disability certificates are reportedly not being accepted.

Mutual transfer options missing

Several teachers have also complained that the names of eligible candidates are not appearing on the portal for mutual transfers.

Those seeking transfers to other districts say they are not being provided options for all districts.

Additionally, many teachers possessing qualifications for laboratory teacher posts are unable to view the relevant vacancy options on the portal, preventing them from applying for suitable positions.

NOC from tehsildar, census in-charge mandatory

Employees who were assigned duties in the first phase of Census 2027 will be required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned tehsildar and census in-charge while applying for transfer.

Employees engaged in census work may submit transfer applications seeking to be relieved from their census responsibilities.

Such applications are being considered and approved on the condition that, if the transfer does not materialise, the employee will continue to remain associated with subsequent phases of the Census 2027 programme.