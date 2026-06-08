School Education Department Transfer Policy Deviates As Offline Route Returns | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department appears to have deviated from the very transfer policy it introduced in 2022 with the promise of ensuring transparency and eliminating offline intervention in teacher transfers.

In August 2022, the state government had approved a separate transfer policy for School Education Department, which was implemented from 2023-24 academic session.

The reform was projected as a major step towards ending discretionary transfers by making the entire process online.

Under the policy, teachers were required to apply through an online portal, voluntary transfers were to be conducted exclusively through the online system, and even the relieving and joining process was to be completed digitally.

However, the transfer programme issued for the 2026-27 academic session has again raised concerns among teachers.

While the 2022 policy envisioned transfers being processed through an online portal, the current schedule places administrative transfers ahead of voluntary online transfers.

As per the programme, proposals for administrative transfers will be processed first and only after their completion will the vacancies be displayed on the portal for teachers seeking transfers.

Department sources claim that administrative transfers would require recommendations and approvals at the ministerial level.

Aimed at reduced human intervention

Upendra Kaushal, acting president of a teachers' organisation, said the policy was introduced to ensure transparency and reduce human intervention, but when administrative transfers are carried out first, many preferred vacancies may already be occupied before the online process begins.

Transfer proposals

Administrative transfer proposals will be registered from June 8 to June 17. Vacant posts will be published on June 18, while applications for voluntary transfers can be submitted online from June 19 to June 23.

Transfer orders will be issued between June 28 and June 30, and joining formalities will continue until July 6.