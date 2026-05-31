School Chale Hum Campaign: Bid To Bring Children Back To Schools From June 16 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The teachers and school staff of government schools will visit houses to identify children who dropped out of school and encourage their enrolment in government schools under the School Chale Hum campaign.

The state government has announced that the new academic session for government schools will commence on June 16, along with the launch of the second phase of School Chale Hum campaign, which will continue until June 30.

The campaign will focus primarily on bringing dropout children back into the education system and ensuring that all eligible children are enrolled in schools.

Special emphasis will also be placed on celebrating the beginning of the academic session through School Opening Festival (Shala Prarambh Utsav) in government and Sandipani schools.

The State Education Centre has instructed all district collectors to organise special activities in schools during the campaign period.

The initiative aims to achieve 100% student enrolment, identify children who have discontinued their education, facilitate their re-admission and improve the overall quality of education.

Under the campaign, every eligible child will be admitted to school, while efforts will be made to track and re-enrol students who have dropped out.

After the summer vacation ends, schools across the state will organise orientation and welcome programmes to encourage student participation and attendance.

District collectors have been directed to regularly monitor and review the progress of the campaign at the district level to ensure effective implementation and maximum enrolment.