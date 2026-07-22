School Among Food Sacks: MP's Dindori Students Forced To Study In Ration Shop

School Among Food Sacks: Dindori Students Forced To Study In Ration Shop | FP photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A government school in Khurpur village in Dindori runs from a ration shop because the school building has remained locked for the past two years because of its dilapidated condition.

The students of the Khurpur Government Integrated Secondary School study amid sacks of food grains in the ration shop.

The officials of the district know about it, but they have not taken any action. Because the building where the school used to run lies in ruins and plasters peel off its roof, teachers decided to abandon the building and shift to a two-room ration shop.

The teachers hold classes for the students of classes six and seven from the rooms full of sacks filled with food grains.

The students of class 8 study on the verandah of the ration shop. According to a teacher, Chandra Kumar Vanvasi, the building where the classes took place remains in severe disrepair.

Rainwater drips through the roof during the monsoon, making it extremely difficult for the children to study, he said.

Vanvasi further said the school authorities had written to the block resource centre office about the condition of the school building two years ago.

Teaching 58 students in a ration shop demands immense efforts, he said, adding that the school management has arranged for distribution of rations on Sundays to run the classes without disturbance.