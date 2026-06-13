SBI Provides Cardiac Care Ambulance And Mobile Cancer Screening Bus | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Bank of India (SBI) has strengthened healthcare support in Madhya Pradesh by providing a cardiac care ambulance to Amaltas Institute of Medical Sciences, Dewas and an advanced mobile healthcare and cancer detection bus to Sabka Sahara Social Welfare Society, Bhopal, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The cardiac ambulance is equipped with essential life-saving facilities, including an oxygen support system, stretcher, suction machine, emergency medicines, first-aid equipment, and trained medical personnel to ensure critical patients receive immediate care during transport.

The mobile healthcare and cancer screening bus will extend services to rural and remote regions, offering pathology testing, X-ray facilities, breast cancer screening and other vital diagnostic services, helping improve early detection and timely treatment of serious diseases.

SBI Managing Director Rama Mohan Rao Amara and Chief General Manager, Bhopal Circle, Prabhash Kumar Subuddhi formally handed over symbolic cheques for the approved CSR assistance to the beneficiary institutions.

Officials said the initiative reflects SBI’s continued commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to quality medical services for underserved communities across the state, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas where timely diagnosis often remains a major challenge.