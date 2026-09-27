‘Savarna’ Samaj Marches To Raj Bhavan In Bhopal, Demands Withdrawal Of UGC Regulations | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 'Savarna' Samaj, in association with UGC Sangharsh Samiti, on Saturday took out a march from Platinum Plaza to Raj Bhavan as a mark of protest against the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

After reaching near Raj Bhavan, the protesters handed over a memorandum addressed to the President, demanding the withdrawal of the provisions, a shift to an economic basis for reservation, and a mandatory inquiry before any action is taken under the SC/ST Act.

The protesters warned that they would take the agitation to Delhi if necessary.

The protesters demanded a review of the new UGC rules and guidelines, urging that provisions suspected of causing inequality or discrimination be either amended as necessary or withdrawn.

Along with demanding a review and withdrawal of the new UGC regulations, the protesters advocated prioritising economic criteria within the reservation system.

They called for effective policy initiatives to benefit economically weaker and needy sections of society.

They demanded measures to prevent the misuse of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, while also calling for the protection of genuine victims' rights and a fair, rule-based investigation into cases involving false or malicious complaints.