Satpura Bhawan Inferno: Probe Completed; Panel To Submit Report Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The probe committee formed to investigate the Satpura Bhawan fire is going to submit its report to the state government on Monday noon. All the findings and opinion of the specialists including forensic have been incorporated in the final probe report.

The chief minister had directed the committee to submit the report within three-days of the incident, however, the panel had sought time till Monday for completing the report.

On Sunday as well, the committee- headed by ACS home Rajesh Rajora, spent the day listing all the necessary points while preparing the final report.

The committee in its report will shed light on the possible reason behind the fire that lasted for more than 40 hours. A team of fire fighters of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Army, BHEL etc were pressed to put out the fire. Even fire tenders from district Raisen had to be called. In the final probe report, the committee will also suggest ways to prevent such incidents in the future.

No one knows how many thousands of government files were gutted and records lost in the incident. The electronic data has also been lost in the fire incident as computers got burnt. Government is claiming that electronic data would be recovered from secondary sources but whether it will be able to recover entire data or not is to be seen

The decision whether the gutted part of Satpura Bhawan is safe enough to be allowed to run the offices or needs to be razed due to damages by the monstrous fire would be known only when the committee submits the report to the state government.

It is widely being believed the fire broke out from the closed office of deputy director of Tribal Welfare Department, Veerendra Singh. The fire erupted in the AC of his office.

