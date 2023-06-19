 Satpura Bhawan Inferno: Probe Completed; Panel To Submit Report Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSatpura Bhawan Inferno: Probe Completed; Panel To Submit Report Today

Satpura Bhawan Inferno: Probe Completed; Panel To Submit Report Today

Committee to tell: What caused the fire, enormity of damages, suggestions to prevent incidents in future …

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The probe committee formed to investigate the Satpura Bhawan fire is going to submit its report to the state government on Monday noon. All the findings and opinion of the specialists including forensic have been incorporated in the final probe report.

The chief minister had directed the committee to submit the report within three-days of the incident, however, the panel had sought time till Monday for completing the report.

On Sunday as well, the committee- headed by ACS home Rajesh Rajora, spent the day listing all the necessary points while preparing the final report.

The committee in its report will shed light on the possible reason behind the fire that lasted for more than 40 hours. A team of fire fighters of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Army, BHEL etc were pressed to put out the fire. Even fire tenders from district Raisen had to be called. In the final probe report, the committee will also suggest ways to prevent such incidents in the future.

No one knows how many thousands of government files were gutted and records lost in the incident. The electronic data has also been lost in the fire incident as computers got burnt. Government is claiming that electronic data would be recovered from secondary sources but whether it will be able to recover entire data or not is to be seen

The decision whether the gutted part of Satpura Bhawan is safe enough to be allowed to run the offices or needs to be razed due to damages by the monstrous fire would be known only when the committee submits the report to the state government.

It is widely being believed the fire broke out from the closed office of deputy director of Tribal Welfare Department, Veerendra Singh. The fire erupted in the AC of his office.

Read Also
Bhopal: Summer Vacations Further Extended For Primary Classes Till June 30
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 22-Year-Old Consumes Poison, Dies During Treatment

Bhopal: 22-Year-Old Consumes Poison, Dies During Treatment

Bhopal: Guv Sheds Light On Importance Of Yoga

Bhopal: Guv Sheds Light On Importance Of Yoga

Bhopal: 'DRM Saheb Railiya Chalai De'

Bhopal: 'DRM Saheb Railiya Chalai De'

PM Boosted Up Morale Of State Talents: CM

PM Boosted Up Morale Of State Talents: CM

Bhopal: MLA Narayan Tripathi Opens Front Against Satna MP Ganesh Singh

Bhopal: MLA Narayan Tripathi Opens Front Against Satna MP Ganesh Singh