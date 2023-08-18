 Satna Rape Accused's House Razed In Madhya Pradesh
Satna Rape Accused's House Razed In Madhya Pradesh

The victim is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Rewa.

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Satna Rape Accused's House Razed In Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Madhya Pradesh administration and police on Friday demolished the house of a rape accused who committed the same crime after coming out on bail in Satna district.

Rakesh Verma (35) had raped a five-year-old girl on Wednesday inflicting severe injuries on her private parts. The victim is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Rewa.

Soon after learning about the incident, the police had arrested the accused on Thursday and sent him into jail. The accused was out on bail after serving 10 years in prison for raping another minor in Satna.

article-image

"The minor -- who used to beg for alms with her grandmother -- was sitting in the temple during evening hours on Wednesday when Verma approached them and offered chocolates to the child.

He then forcibly picked up the child who started to wail. Despite the woman's request to release her grandchild, Verma ran away (with the minor)," Satna superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said.

Along a with a group of locals, the woman launched a search for the missing child only to find her unconscious and profusely bleeding in the same vicinity. They also filed a complaint with the police. Verma was also found near a pond called "Jagat Dev Talab" at around 7 p.m and arrested.

article-image

