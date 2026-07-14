Satna Railway Station Set For World-Class Upgrade By 2027; Ashwini Vaishnaw Likely To Visit By Month-End

Satna Railway Station Set For World-Class Upgrade By 2027; Ashwini Vaishnaw Likely To Visit | Representative image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations to transform Satna Railway Station into a world-class facility have gathered pace, with the Railway administration aiming to complete the project by the end of 2027.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to visit Satna later this month to review the ongoing works.

West Central Railway General Manager Dilip Kumar Singh inspected the station on Monday along with senior railway officials before holding a review meeting with Satna MP Ganesh Singh.

As part of the de-congestion plan, the existing goods shed at Satna station will be shifted to Kaima station.

Officials said platform construction at Kaima is nearing completion, while tenders for signalling and cabling work are expected to be finalised this month.

The redevelopment project includes two new platforms, additional berthing lines and a modern signalling system to improve train operations.

The station's drainage network will also be upgraded, and low-lying areas will be filled to address persistent waterlogging.

Officials said railway line work up to Nagod has been completed, while the line to Devendranagar is ready and electrification is in its final stage. The Railways plans to connect the line to Satna station within the next three to four months.