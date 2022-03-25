Satna: Around half dozen children aged 12 to 14 fall ill after vaccination

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Around half dozen children aged between 12 and 14 fell ill after getting jabbed against COVID 19 at a primary health center in Satna on Thursday.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Ashok Kumar Awadhiya has informed that the condition of those children are stable now.

The children who fell ill are identified as Vaishnai 13, Praveen 14, Rukmani 14, Akanksha 14, Sita Rajak 13 and Sudipti 14.

District Collector Anurag Verma said around 50 children of the age group 12-14 were administered vaccine doses at the Aamdara primary health centre.

Children of Government Primary School Kherwasani which is 5 km away from Aamdara, were also reached for inoculation.

Six children among them fell on the ground due to dizziness or probably triggered by fear, Collector Verma said.

CMHO Awadhiya said that all the children were admitted to the Maihar civil hospital from where they were taken to the district hospital in Satna for further treatment.

They are out of danger and their health is stable, he added.

District collector Verma said that the administration launched a probe into the matter and action would be taken accordingly.

