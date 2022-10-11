Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital sets up computer training centre for blind

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital and Sightsavers (NGO) have set up a computer training centre for the visually impaired persons in Narmadapuram district, the inaugural function of which was organised on Sunday.

Colonel Dr Madan Deshpandey presided over the inaugural ceremony. Managing Trustee of Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital, LC Janiyani, State Programme leader of Sighsavers, Jaishree Kumar, Ashish Chatterjee and Kavita Salve were present on the occasion.

The trainers at the centre informed that a free-of-cost computer training would be imparted to the blind persons at the centre, with the help of which, they would be able to hone their skills and become eligible to get jobs.

Colonel Deshpandey stated that the visually impaired persons had the right to lead a life with dignity. Post this, trustee LC Janiyani expressed gratitude to Sightsavers as well as Medicine Resource Foundation, which lent their contribution in setting up the centre. Jaishree Kumar said the computer centre was second of its kind in the state.

