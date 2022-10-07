Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Basic life support training workshop organised at Sewa Sadan Eye hospital

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A basic life support training workshop was organised by the trainers of American Heart Association at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital, located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal on Thursday.

Trainers Krishna Kumar, hailing from Cochin, Fahad CK from New Delhi and Shahin Khan from Udaipur imparted training to the eye surgeons, optometrists, nursing staff and non-medico staff of the eye hospital in the session.

Quality manager Imran Khan and managing trustee LC Janiyani were also present on the occasion. It is noteworthy that basic life support is a procedure carried out without the aid of any medical instrument, in which efforts are made to save the life of the ailing person.

Usually, the method is applied to the ones reeling under respiratory problems. Dr Rashmi Apte, Dr Sarita Kumar, Dr Samta Patel, Dr Sonal Gore, Optometrist Preetam Kaur, Kavita Bhagchandani, Renu Khushlani as well as nurses Sunita Bhagat, Rachna Israni, Revashankar Banke and non-medico staff, Kushal Dharmani, Mahesh Lekhwani and others participated in the workshop.