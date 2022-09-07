Sant Hirdaram Nagar: ‘Lotus Award’ conferred on Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital for outstanding services

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Vision 2020: Right to Sight India conferred the prestigious National level ‘Lotus award’ on Sewa Sadan Eye hospital, based in Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal, for dispensing outstanding eye care services and treatment to the patients on Saturday. Managing trustee of the hospital, LC Janiyani, received the honour in a ceremony organised in Siliguri, West Bengal, where he was accorded with a shield and an amount of Rs 50k.

Third president of Lions International Foundation, AP Singh, presented Janiyani with the shield and the prize money while felicitating him on the accomplishment. Chairman of Vision 2020: Right to Sight India, RN Mohanti, CEO Phanindra Babu Nukela, CEO of Greater Lions Eye Hospital, Siliguri, Dr Rajesh Saini, Executive Director of Sewa Sadan Eye hospital Dr Madan Deshpande, Administrator Kushal Dharmani and programme manager Manoj Dhawadiya were also present on the occasion.