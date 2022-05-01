e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Bhopal / Sanitation workers go on strike in Bhopal, cleanliness goes for a toss

Sanitation workers go on strike in Bhopal, cleanliness goes for a toss

Bhopal Municipal Corporation official said that only a few workers were not on duty, other teams were deployed to clean the areas

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

Garbage dumped in New Market was not collected due to strike of sanitation workers in Bhopal on Sunday |
Garbage dumped in New Market was not collected due to strike of sanitation workers in Bhopal on Sunday |
Advertisement

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Cleanliness workers in Bhopal called a strike, according to information received on Sunday. Many areas including New Market are facing issues with sanitation, due to which the residents seemed to be angry from the morning.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner KVS Choudhary said, some workers were not on duty. Other teams were deployed to clean the areas where the issues are being faced.

Garbage dumped in New Market was not collected due to strike of sanitation workers in Bhopal on Sunday

Garbage dumped in New Market was not collected due to strike of sanitation workers in Bhopal on Sunday |

Ajay, a local vendor at New Market area said that cleanliness workers were not seen on Sunday , for which the vendors contacted the BMC and raised their complaint. When no action was taken, they cleaned the market themselves.

Advertisement
Garbage dumped in New Market was not collected due to strike of sanitation workers in Bhopal on Sunday

Garbage dumped in New Market was not collected due to strike of sanitation workers in Bhopal on Sunday | FP

Dumped garbage in old vidhan sabha area in Bhopal on Sunday

Dumped garbage in old vidhan sabha area in Bhopal on Sunday | FP

Some vendors supported the strike. One of them, on condition of anonymity said that cleanliness workers are not getting their dues on time and they have no alternative but to go on strike. When we tried to contact BMC’s additional commissioner MP Singh, he said, ‘baad me call karein, aaj chutti hai’, (call me later, today is holiday).

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Road in Kolar area caves in again, 10-ft deep crater formed Bhopal: Road in Kolar area caves in again, 10-ft deep crater formed
Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:55 PM IST