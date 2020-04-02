Sandeep Teli murder case: Man posing as HM’s staffer asks jail superintendent to connect him to murder accused

BHOPAL: A person posing as a staffer of Union Home Minister Amit Shah wanted to talk to a murder accused but the Bhopal jail superintendent refused it. The call came on Wednesday.

Sources said the jail superintendent Dinesh Nargave received a call on his mobile phone wherein the caller posed himself as a staff member of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He asked Nargavae to connect him with one of the murder under trial accused Rohit Shethi of Indore. Sethi is under trial in the Bhopal jail and an accused of Sandeep Teil murder case.

The call came at around 9.30 am. When the superintendent asked the caller to call on the landline if he wanted to talk to Sethi, the caller became furious and threatened him that he is the staffer of HM and also asked the superintendent to give the fax number so that he can fax the order.

The superintendent refused to give the fax number and told the caller that he can get the fax number from where he got his personal number. The caller then disconnected the call.

The call number belongs to Gujarat. The superintendent has informed about the matter to senior officials.

This is the second incident in which the name of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has used. Earlier the former staffer of the governor Wing Commander Kuldip Vaghela had posed himself as a Home Minister and asked the Governor Lalji Tandon to appoint Dr Chandresh Shukla as a vice chancellor of medical university. Later, the issue was handed over to STF, the STF busted the case and arrested Vaghela and Dr Chandresh in this connection.