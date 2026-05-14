Sanchi Raises Milk Prices In MP By ₹2/Litre After Amul, Mother Dairy Hike Rates

Sanchi Raises Milk Prices In MP By ₹2/Litre After Amul, Mother Dairy Hike | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanchi Milk Union has increased milk prices by ₹2 per litre after hikes by Amul and Mother Dairy.

The new Sanchi rates will come into effect from May 15. The brand had last raised prices on May 7 last year.

Affect in Madhya Pradesh

In Bhopal, Sanchi has the highest sale of packed milk, with over 7.5 lakh litres sold daily.

New Prices

Full Cream Milk (Gold)

500 ml: ₹34 - ₹35

1 litre: ₹67 - ₹70

Standard Milk (Shakti)

500 ml: ₹31 - ₹32

Toned Milk (Taza)

500 ml: ₹28 - ₹29

Double Toned Milk (Smart)

500 ml: ₹26 - ₹27

Tea Milk

1 litre: ₹60 - ₹62

Amul sells around 90,000 litres, while Saurabh and Shridhi together sell over 1 lakh litres in the city and nearby rural areas. Mother Dairy is mainly consumed in urban areas.

Other Milk Variants - Price Changes

Taza Milk

500 ml: ₹28 - ₹29 (+₹1)

1 litre: ₹55 - ₹57 (+₹2)

Cow Milk

500 ml: ₹29 - ₹30 (+₹1)

Shakti Milk

500 ml: ₹31 - ₹32 (+₹1)

T Special Milk

1 litre: ₹63 - ₹66 (+₹3)

Gold Milk

500 ml: ₹34 - ₹35 (+₹1)

1 litre: ₹68 - ₹70 (+₹2)

Buffalo Milk

500 ml: ₹37 - ₹39 (+₹2)

However, loose milk is still more popular in Bhopal, with daily consumption reaching around 10 lakh litres.

Recently, its price was also increased by ₹2 per litre, though it remains about ₹10 cheaper than packed milk.

Earlier, Amul and Mother Dairy had already raised their prices by ₹2 per litre, effective May 14.

According to the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, the hike is due to rising costs of cattle feed, packaging, and fuel.

Amul said the increase is between 2.5% and 3.5%, and is the first hike since May 2025. Mother Dairy had last raised prices in April 2025.