Sanchi Biomagic Curd Is Now Available On Vande Bharat | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers travelling on the Indore–Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will now be able to enjoy Sanchi's Biomagic Curd, as the Indore Cooperative Milk Union Ltd.

Began supplying the product on the train from Monday. The curd will be served to passengers through Vrindavan Food Products.

The Union confirmed that this initiative will not be limited to a single train. Talks are underway with railway authorities to extend the supply of Sanchi products to the Rajdhani Express and other major passenger trains as well.

Sanchi procures milk directly from dairy farmers across Madhya Pradesh and distributes its products in both urban and rural areas.

All cooperative milk unions in the state are currently managed by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

CEO of the Indore Cooperative Milk Union, Vishal Mishra, said this was the result of the Union's consistent marketing efforts, adding that ensuring passengers have access to quality cooperative products remains the Union's top priority.