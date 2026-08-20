Samagra Data Breach Raises Security Concerns Over 8 Crore MP Citizens’ Records | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber police are investigating reported breaches in the Samagra portal, which contains data of around 8 crore citizens of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the portal contains data of every citizen of the state. A breach came to light in a district after a complaint that a person's data had been updated on the portal even though district-level officers had not made the changes.

The district administration reported the matter to Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) officials. The case was subsequently handed over to cyber police for investigation.

Earlier breach

Earlier, data of an IAS officer was tampered with on the portal. The officer received an alert and filed a complaint. Police swung into action, caught the suspect and solved the case.

Officials, however, fear that other breaches may have occurred unnoticed because of lack of information.

Portal holds key data

Officials said Samagra ID is mandatory for Madhya Pradesh residents seeking state government welfare benefits, including pensions, scholarships, ration allowances and employment benefits.

Parents seeking admission for their children to government or private schools also require a Samagra ID.

The portal contains extensive information, including family trees covering grandparents to grandchildren. Births and deaths are also registered on it.

Security tightened

Samagra head, Centre of Excellence, Indra Bisen told Free Press that a breach had been reported in a district and security measures were taken to protect the portal as soon as officials learnt about it.

He said the case had been handed over to cyber police for investigation.

Intent under probe

Cyber SP Pranay Nagwanshi said police were investigating the case as a 'data breach'.

"We wanted to find out who the people behind the breach are and also their intentions. Did the breachers want to damage the portal, or did they do the breach in greed of money?" he said.