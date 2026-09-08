Salkanpur Road Accident: 4 Youths Dead After Speeding Car Crashes Into Roadside Tree On Obaidullaganj-Salkanpur Road | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths were killed and another seriously injured after their car crashed into a roadside tree near Diwtiya village on Obaidullaganj-Salkanpur Road under Noorganj police station limits late Sunday night.

The accident occurred around midnight when the car, reportedly travelling at high speed, went out of control and rammed into a tree near a petrol pump. The impact left the vehicle completely mangled.

Police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. Cutters were used to take out the occupants trapped inside the vehicle. All four deceased were residents of Diwtiya village and were returning from Obaidullaganj.

The deceased were identified as Shubham Nagar (24), who worked at a company in Mandideep; Gaurav Nagar (24), a student who was driving the car; Ashish Nagar (22), who worked at a shop; and Krish Nagar (20), a student.

Prashant Nagar sustained serious injuries and was referred to AIIMS Bhopal, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police removed the damaged vehicle, restored traffic and registered a case. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.