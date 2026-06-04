Salesman Booked For Sexual Exploitation On False Promise Of Marriage, Caste Abuse In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a private company salesman for allegedly sexually exploiting a 23-year-old woman by luring her with a false promise of marriage and later subjecting her to caste-based abuse, said Shahpura police on Thursday.

Officials said that the accused is currently absconding, and police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest him.

According to police, the complainant, a resident of the Misrod area and employed with a private firm, came into contact with the accused, identified as Narendra, around three years ago through a mutual acquaintance.

Their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship over the following two years.

The woman alleged that about a year ago, Narendra persuaded her to accompany him on an outing and took her to a hotel in the Shahpura area. There, he allegedly established physical relations with her against her wishes. When she objected, he reportedly assured her that he would marry her soon, gaining her trust and continuing the relationship on that basis.

Police said the accused allegedly maintained physical relations with the woman for several months while repeatedly assuring her of marriage.

However, when the victim recently began insisting that he fulfill his promise and formalize the relationship, Narendra allegedly refused to marry her.

The complaint further states that the accused became hostile and allegedly insulted the woman by using derogatory remarks related to her caste. Distressed by his actions and refusal to marry her, the woman approached Shahpura police and lodged a formal complaint.

Based on her statement, police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions related to sexual exploitation and caste-based harassment.

Police said efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the accused.