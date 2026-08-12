Sailors Practise At Bhopal’s Upper Lake As Raja Bhoj National Sailing Championship Begins

Sailors Practice At Bhopal’s Upper Lake As Raja Bhoj National Sailing Championship Begins | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The six-day, third edition of the Raja Bhoj National Sailing Championship began on Tuesday at the Upper Lake's Boat Club in the city amid rain.

Around 100 national and international athletes from 12 states and various prestigious sports clubs across the country took part on the opening day, participating in practice rounds.

The event is being conducted under the technical guidance of the Yachting Association of India (YAI).

Twelve jury members and officials from the YAI have arrived in Bhopal to oversee the competition, alongside senior officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Inaugurating the championship, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang announced that sports complexes are being planned across all 230 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, along with sports feeder centers in every district.

He also highlighted upcoming major international events scheduled in Bhopal, including the Women's Asian Hockey Championship and the Asian Rowing Championship.

The championship will conclude on August 16, with Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav attending the closing ceremony and award distribution as the chief guest.