Bel Patra, Dhatura Now A Click Away... Blinkit Launches Sawan Essentials In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Need bel patra for your Sawan puja but it's raining outside or you simply don't know where to find? Your quick-commerce app may have an answer.

Blinkit, which many people know for delivering milk, vegetables, snacks and other daily-use items in minutes, is also offering a growing list of puja and religious items online.

Its current puja section includes items such as fresh flowers, marigold garlands, betel leaves, tulsi, lotus, cotton wicks, camphor and other puja essentials.

Blinkit is delivering these essentials in several parts of Bhopal, like Kohefiza, Polytechnic, Char Imli, residential colonies on Honshangabad Road and more.

Remember those moments when you realise, “Arre, puja ke liye ye toh reh gaya!” Instead of waiting for the nearby shop to open or going from one market to another, you can get the essentials in just a click!

During Sawan...

Quick-commerce apps are increasingly becoming an option for such last-minute needs. And during Sawan, the list gets even more interesting for devotees of Lord Shiva. Items used for Sawan puja, including bel patra, Shivling, pooja flowers, garlands and religious books, can be searched for on the app, depending on what is available in a particular location.

The idea is simple: you think of something you need, search for it and Blinkit it.

Its puja section currently lists everyday worship items such as genda garlands, flowers, betel leaves, tulsi, diya batti and camphor, among others.

Beyond The Usual

What makes this interesting is that the platform is moving beyond the usual “milk, bread and chips” image of quick commerce.

It is also trying to solve those small problems — including finding something you may not keep at home but suddenly need.

For Sawan devotees, that could mean getting the basic puja items without making a separate trip to the market.

So, whether it is a forgotten puja item, a sudden need for flowers or something you thought would take a trip to the local market to find, the new-age shopping rule seems to be getting simpler: