Sahara Land Scam Probe Faces Setback After Key Accused Arrested In West Bengal

Indore News: Three Arrested For Duping People On Pretext Of Investment |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing Economic Offences Wing (EOW) probe into the Sahara land scam has hit a roadblock following the arrest of Sahara Prime City Limited deputy manager OP Shrivastava by the West Bengal police. Shrivastava is currently lodged in a Kolkata jail, and the agency requires his statements to move forward with the investigation in Madhya Pradesh.

Although the EOW registered a case against group officials eight months ago regarding land irregularities worth over Rs 1,000 crore, the investigation has failed to achieve any major breakthrough.

The FIR was filed on July 25, 2025, regarding the sale of Sahara City’s valuable land in Bhopal, Katni, and Jabalpur. The land, worth Rs 1,000 crore, was allegedly sold for just Rs 98 crore. Furthermore, the proceeds, which were scheduled for deposit into the joint Sahara-SEBI account, were never credited.

In this case, Shrivastava, the then head of the Sahara Land Division, along with Seemanto Roy, head of Corporate Control Management, and JB Roy, the group’s DGM, have been named as accused.

Officials informed the reporter that Shrivastava is currently in a Kolkata jail, and his statements are essential to proceed with the case in Madhya Pradesh.

The EOW claims in the FIR that Shrivastava played a direct and active role in the scam alongside Seemanto Roy and JB Roy. The agency is now planning to visit Kolkata to record the statement of the suspect after obtaining permission from the court.

Meanwhile, investors have demanded that Shrivastava be brought to Bhopal on a transit remand for questioning to ensure their payments are cleared.