Sagar: Women given tips on making manure from garbage

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner RP Ahirwar is giving tips to women on how to make manure from household waste to keep the city clean under Cleanliness Survey-2022.

His purpose is to ensure women's participation in keeping the city clean.

According to Ahirwar, women are being taught how to make manure so that they may train other women.

As part of the scheme, the brand ambassador of cleanliness survey 2022 Mahesh Tiwari Vichar Sanstha organised a camp in Tilakganj ward.

On behalf of the organisation, Akhilesh Somaiya under the aegis of the municipal corporation held the workshop of the women's self-help group.

Tiwari, an environmentalist, gave tips to the women about how to make manure from the peels of fruits and vegetables.

Somaiya urged the participants at the workshop to encourage women to segregate wet garbage from dry rubbish and hand it over to the garbage-collecting staff.

At the workshop, all women were administered oath to keep the city clean.

Residents donate clothes, utensils

Residents of the city are taking part in various campaigns including Neki ki Diwar and Kabad Se Judag launched by municipal commissioner RP Ahirwar.

Those who took part in the campaign were social worker Gopal Prabhat, Arvind Hardikar, Sailesh Verma, Anoop Gautam, Suresh Upadhyay and others.

They donated 20 pairs of clothes, 20 plates, 20 glasses and 20 bowls.

Ahirwar thanked the contributors saying that the clothes would be distributed among the needy.

He also said that the utensils donated by them can be taken by anyone for any function in their respective areas but they should ensure that those items are returned.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:20 AM IST