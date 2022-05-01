Sagar: Union Minister Prahlad Patel flags off Sanjeevani ambulance

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industry and Jal Jiwan Mission Prahlad Patel said on Saturday that Sanjeevani Ambulance would be a milestone in sending the injured and ailing people to hospitals.

Patel made the statement at the time of flagging off an Ambulance-32 on the premises of the district hospital.

Member of Parliament Raj Bahadur Singh, legislator Shailendra Jain, Gaurav Sirothia, collector Deepak Arya and other officials were present at the function.

Patel said that the government launched several schemes to provide better health facilities to people.

As part of the campaign, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off 1,200 ambulances, and Sagar got 32.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:37 AM IST