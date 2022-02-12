Sagar: Two railway engineers die as under construction railway under-bridge caves in

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Two railway engineers died and three labourers suffered serious injuries after an under construction railway under-bridge accidently caved in Sagar district late Friday night, an official said on Saturday.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital where their condition is stable, the official said.

The incident occurred at Sumeri railway crossing.

According to reports, an under-bridge is being constructed near Sumeri railway crossing. On Friday night, the under-bridge caved in soon after a train passed through there.

In the accident, five persons including two engineers identified as RS Meena and Sukhram Ahirwar got trapped.

On receiving information, local administration and railway teams rushed to the spot and took out all five.

In-charge of Khurai Dehat police station, Shailendra Rajawat said that all five injured were taken to a nearby hospital where two of them were declared dead.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:40 AM IST