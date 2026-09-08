Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy: Banda SDOP Transferred In Major Administrative Reshuffle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the Sagar spurious liquor tragedy that claimed 22 lives and left more than 100 people hospitalised, the Madhya Pradesh Home Department has transferred two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), changing their postings in Sagar and Bhopal.

According to an order issued on September 7, 2017-batch DSP Rohit Lakhare, who was posted at Police Headquarters in Bhopal, has been transferred and posted as SDOP Banda in Sagar district.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Valmiki, who was serving as SDOP Banda, Sagar, has been transferred to Police Headquarters in Bhopal as Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Both officers have been given their new postings temporarily until further orders.

The changes come in the wake of the spurious liquor tragedy in Sagar, where 22 people have died and more than 100 others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming poisonous liquor. The incident has led to action by various government departments, including restrictions on the sale of ‘Sagar Gold’ liquor.

Panic in Banda, Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, due to 9 deaths at once; health deteriorates after consuming poisonous liquor, police engaged in investigation, now preparing for postmortem#Sagar #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #LiquorTragedy pic.twitter.com/VMi5n114mD — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 7, 2026

The transfer order was issued by the Madhya Pradesh Home Department on September 7 in the name of the Governor. It was signed by Annu Bhalavi, Under Secretary, Home Department.

The order was also sent to the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, senior police officials and other concerned departments for information and necessary action.

109 People Under Treatment

The tragedy occurred in villages in the Banda area of Sagar district. Two more deaths were reported on Monday, taking the toll to 22. At present, 109 people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, with 85 admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College, 17 at Sagar District Hospital and seven at Banda Civil Hospital.

One critically ill patient was airlifted to AIIMS Bhopal. Police have registered FIRs against around 30 suspects and arrested 10. Most patients are now stable, officials said.

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