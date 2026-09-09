Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy: Accused Who Sold & Consumed Illicit Liquor Dies During Treatment; Toll Rises To 25 | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An accused in the Sagar district spurious liquor case died during treatment on Tuesday, taking the reported death toll to 25. The district administration, however, has confirmed only 15 deaths.

Police have intensified raids against those involved in the manufacture, trade and sale of spurious liquor, while a manhunt has been launched for the alleged kingpin.

SP Anurag Sujania said two more of the 30 named accused had been arrested, taking the number of arrests to 16.

Sujania said accused Ram Singh, who allegedly sold the liquor and had also consumed it, died during treatment on Tuesday. He was initially admitted to Banda hospital and later referred to Bundelkhand Medical College.

Rahul Gandhi Seeks Accountability

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attacked the State Government over the deaths, alleging that Madhya Pradesh had witnessed several deaths due to poisonous medicines, liquor and water but accountability was lacking.

"Poisonous liquor has taken the lives of numerous people in Sagar in the state, plunging countless homes into mourning," he said.

Damoh Man Hospitalised

A man identified as Bhagwan Das was hospitalised in Damoh on Monday evening after returning from Sagar and allegedly falling ill after consuming liquor.

Doctors said he had multiple health problems and referred him to a medical college after preliminary examination for further treatment.

One blinded, 15 lose clear vision; 90 hospitalised

One person has reportedly lost eyesight after consuming spurious liquor, while around 15 others are suffering from blurred vision.

Around 20 patients are also undergoing treatment for complications related to the kidneys, liver and other organs.

Health officials have not responded to media queries about the patients' condition. Critical patients are reportedly being treated at Sagar District Hospital and Bundelkhand Medical College.

Visitors are not being allowed to meet the admitted patients, while the medical college administration has not shared details of the ongoing treatment.

Attendants are also reportedly reluctant to disclose patients' conditions, fearing that doing so could affect their treatment at the hospital.