Sagar: Speculation over woman mayoral candidate gains ground

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Soon after the State Election Commission completed the reservation for municipal corporations on Wednesday, speculation over possible candidates for Sagar Municipal Corporation has started doing the rounds.

Supporters of both major parties- Congress and BJP- have also started sharing names of possible candidates for the post of mayor.

Notably, the post of mayor for Sagar Municipal Corporation has been reserved for women of unreserved category.

Nidhi Jain, wife of Deori's former MLA Sunil Jain and former MLA Parul Sahu are front runners from Congress party for the candidate. Parul Sahu, who had joined Congress leaving BJP, had contested by-election against Minister Govind Singh Rajput from Surkhi assembly constituency. The seat was vacated after Rajput had joined BJP.

The political analysts also believe that both Jain and Sahu are working hard for part and one of them might be given tickets.

On the other hand, names of former corporator and senior leader Pratibha Rameshwar Choubey and Megha Dubey are doing the rounds as main claimants for the tickets.

Apart from these four, other aspirants for the tickets are also meeting their senior party leaders and seeking tickets.

According to political analysts, both the parties would give tickets on the basis of feedback from senior party leaders and would also consider the survey reports.

In BJP, it is believed that feedback of local MLA, Shailendra Jain would be preferred.

Sources said that the many candidates are also camping in Bhopal and meeting senior party leaders, seeking tickets for the post.

