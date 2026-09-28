Sagar Murder: 28-Year-Old Man Hit 14 Times On Head With Iron Pipe, Dies | X

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with an iron pipe in broad daylight outside a hotel in Sagar. The CCTV footage of the attack showed the suspect repeatedly striking the victim’s head within seconds, leaving him critically injured. The incident triggered panic among locals as shopkeepers and bystanders rushed away from the spot.

The deceased was identified as Ankit Patel, a resident of Manas Sagar. The incident took place around 3 pm in front of Paradise Hotel in Sagar.

According to preliminary information, an argument broke out between Ankit and the suspect over an unspecified issue. The dispute soon turned violent when the suspect picked up an iron pipe and launched a fatal attack.

⚠️ Disturbing visuals ahead. Viewer discretion is advised.



A young man named Ankit Patel was reportedly beaten to death in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/GWcxHPMyhf — Reform India (@ReformMov_India) September 27, 2026

CCTV Records Brutal Attack

The CCTV footage showed the suspect repeatedly hitting Ankit with the iron pipe while people standing nearby ran away in fear. The assault continued for around 16 seconds, during which the suspect allegedly delivered 14 blows to the victim’s head.

As the attack intensified, panic spread in the area. Several shopkeepers reportedly shut their shops and moved away from the scene. People who had gathered to watch the argument also fled after witnessing the violent assault.

The footage showed another person approaching the attacker from behind and pushing him away from Ankit in an attempt to stop the attack. Soon after, the suspect escaped from the spot along with another person.

Ankit suffered severe head injuries and lost consciousness after the iron pipe attack. He was later declared dead.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are analysing the CCTV footage to identify the suspect and ascertain the exact reason behind the murder. Further details are awaited.