Sagar: Minister disburses funds under PM Aawas Yojana

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): State revenue and transport minister Govind Singh Rajput transferred Rs 10 crore to the accounts of 1,000 beneficiaries of Pradhanmantri Aawas Yojana in Surkhi village on Friday, the officials said.

The officials added that Rajput addressed the gathering. Surkhi was as under-developed area due to absence of development works.

“After development works worth crores of rupees have been launched in Surkhi, there is adequate power supply in village and proper roads have also been laid,” Rajput said.

He spoke on his next objective to ensure smooth water supply in all the houses of the village. Following this, he also performed bhumi pujan of the other development works slated to begin in the village. All officials of the Surkhi municipality, government officials were present.