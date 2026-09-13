Sagar Hooch Tragedy: Police Raze Two More Illegal Structures | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar police continued their crackdown following the Banda hooch tragedy, demolishing the illegal structure of a suspect in Baheria area on Saturday. Police also razed a portion of a dhaba allegedly involved in the sale of illicit liquor.

Sagar police sources told that Sidharth Kushwah runs a resort and is a suspect in one of the cases related to liquor incident. The illegal structure of resort was demolished.

Police added that 'Satyam' dhaba is infamous for selling illicit liquor. Its construction, done on government land was razed on Saturday. This dhaba is having previous cases related to sale of illicit liquor.

Meanwhile, the police is yet to take prime suspect of hooch tragedy Ravi Lakhera on remand. He is currently undergoing treatment in hospital. Notably, he was arrested after a brief encounter recently. In encounter, he sustained bullet wound on one of its legs.

30 named in hooch tragedy

A total of 30 suspects have been named in connection with the hooch tragedy in Banda tehsil of Sagar. More than half dozen suspects have been arrested so far. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining suspects. As the police investigation is underway hence police surmise that more persons could be made suspects on the basis of evidences.